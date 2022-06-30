Honda Will Launch The Hondaverse Both In Fortnite & On Twitch

Honda has decided to do something new gaming-related as they will be launching the Hondaverse today, both in Fortnite and on Twitch. The company has created its own little world you can access within the game, as they are looking to expand their reach in a different way by approaching gamers and next-gen car buyers through an interactive experience. This isn't Honda's first volley into the realm of gaming as they recently announced the Team Liquid Honda naming rights, which expanded Honda's four-year relationship with the team. They will also be doing some special events with several Fortnite streamers, starting with SypherPK, which you can read more about below. The Hondaverse will officially launch at 11am PT today.

The Hondaverse is Honda's fully immersive virtual world within Fortnite on Twitch. By utilizing Fortnite streamers on Twitch, like SypherPK, and Fortnite map architects, the Hondaverse consists of custom Fortnite creative maps that become unique worlds where streamers, and eventually everyday gamers, can compete. The Hondaverse will feature multiple custom maps, launching on June 30 with the Honda Parkour world, built around the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V. Streamers and players are able to challenge each level of Honda Parkour by 1) testing their abilities through the parkour runs (aka obstacle courses) all created around the Honda HR-V, 2) answering Honda Trivia questions. The Hondaverse will continue to expand beyond Honda Parkour through future new vehicle integrations, with each new world inspired by a specific Honda product. How do the Hondaverse Twitch streams work, when can fans tune-in and compete? Honda tapped Fortnite streamer SypherPK to host an engaging fan experience via a 3-episode Honda Parkour Hondaverse livestream series on Twitch The premiere stream on Twitch ( June 30 at 11am PT ) is where SypherPK will introduce the Hondaverse to fans, and also build out an exclusive Honda "VIP Lounge" within the world based on input by the Twitch community that can be unlocked by earning points. Hondaverse stream #2 (July 13) will feature SypherPK's journey as he attempts to conquer the Honda Parkour run as well as challenging his community with Honda Trivia. Hondaverse stream #3 (August 1) is where Twitch creators and fans can play against SypherPK, for a chance to win prizes.

The Hondaverse was independently developed in Fortnite using Fortnite's Creative Toolset and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games, Inc. With Fortnite's Creative Toolset, anyone can build their own online experience for free and share it with Fortnite's audience around the world.