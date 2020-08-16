Honey I Joined A Cult Aims For An Early 2021 Release

Team17 and developer Sole Survivor revealed earlier this month that their upcoming game Honey I Joined A Cult will aim for early 2021. The game was introduced back in May as you become the leader of a small religious cult trying to get members and build up your church. Which over time, slowly becomes a compound of sorts as people start living there and doing daily tasks while worshiping whatever it is you've chosen to worship. You'll also spend time trying to "enlighten" and gain new cult members. According to the devs, the team will be aiming to release the game into Steam Early Access in early 2021. We say "aiming" because if there's anything we've learned ina COVID-19 world, it's that release dates and predictions don't mean anything right now. So it wouldn't surprise us if the game got pushed back a bit at some point. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for the game as well as some of the new things we've learned you can do.

Take full control of a funky cult: Recruit cultists and followers to maintain the organisation's smooth operation; keep them entertained and happy to grow its money and influence.

