Honeycomb: The World Beyond Announced For 2025 Release

Honeycomb: The World Beyond is an all-new sandbox survival game where you'll learn sci-fi bioengineering in order to stay alive

Article Summary Discover a thrilling sandbox survival game set on the alien planet Sota7 in Honeycomb: The World Beyond.

Master bioengineering skills to adapt and thrive against the ecosystem's unique flora and fauna.

Build, explore, and innovate with advanced equipment to ensure your survival on this uncharted world.

Unravel mysteries and harness alien resources in a journey filled with discovery and strategic planning.

Indie game co-publisher Snail Games and Frozen District announced the latest game they're working on together called Honeycomb: The World Beyond. The game has you playing as a pioneer settling on a new planet and looking for ways to survive. Thankfully, you have a ship that comes with bioengineering equipment, among other gear, to help you find a way to survive on your own and help others along who will follow. Can you survive on your own with just some tech and knowledge? That game is currently set for a 2025 release, but no timeframe has bene given. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Honeycomb: The World Beyond

Step into an unknown world as Hennessy, a bioengineer on a mission. Sota7 looks beautiful and peaceful, but don't let it deceive you; it's full of dangers! Discover alien plant and animal species, try to understand them, and use your knowledge as one of the many tools in your arsenal. Persevere against all odds, and be prepared to outsmart or outrun any dangers you might encounter. Remember, curiosity can be both a curse and a blessing! Prepare for the unknown in the lush meadows and deep caverns of Sota7, the planet where we hope you can find the key to humanity's survival. Harness your bioengineering knowledge and make use of the extensive training provided by EON to navigate a world brimming with wonders and mysteries in Honeycomb: The World Beyond.

The flora and fauna of Sota7 might feel less than familiar at first – expanding your knowledge and understanding is a crucial part of your mission. As a bioengineer, you will crossbreed plants to create entirely new species with different properties, some of which could save thousands of lives. Watch out for the animals as well. Although some might be friendly, others are less than happy to share their habitat with a traveler from the stars. For your safety, we advise that you employ the help of our hive drones to expand your base of operations and make it suitable both for inhabitation and research. Discover new resources to help you build precisely what you need and make your work easier. This mission is a marathon, not a sprint – and as such it is crucial you maintain yourself and your environment well.

Explore the unknown – Sota7 is a world with vast diverse biomes, each with different plants and animals for you to discover.

Awaken your inner bioengineer – find and experiment with new fauna and flora species.

Find a way – crossbreed various plants and animals using bioengineering mechanics.

Set up the lab – to survive and conduct experiments, you'll have to build your base first. Gather materials and start building.

Gather, plan, done – If you're not a keen builder, utilize the planning mode, which will do the job for you!

Find the "gold mine" – remember that Sota7 is a unique yet challenging place. You should always be on the lookout for better resources.

Survive at any cost – face the upcoming challenges and try to survive in an unfamiliar world.

