Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail To Release Version 2.1 Next Week

HoYoverse have confirmed the release of Version 2.1 for Honkai: Star Rail, which includes some anniversary content for players.

Article Summary Honkai: Star Rail 2.1 launches with anniversary content on March 27, 2024.

New characters Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher join the Trailblazers.

Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion add fresh storylines.

"Vignettes in a Cup" event and the 9th world come to the Simulated Universe.

HoYoverse has released new details for the next update coming to Honkai: Star Rail, as version 2.1 will arrive with anniversary content next week. The content was revealed this weekend during their Into the Yawning Chasm Special Program Livestream, as Trailblazers will be able to dive deeper into Penacony's depths. You'll be able to do so with three new characters, as Acheron, Aventurine, and Gallagher will all be added to the roster, along with Luocha and Jingliu, who will be reunited with the group. The main game will also get updated storylines revolving around Clock Studios Theme Park and the Dewlight Pavilion of Penacony. And finally, some anniversary content will be added to the mix. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the content will arrive on March 27, 2024.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 2.1

In Penacony, everyone harbors their clandestine agendas. With the growing unforeseen occurrences, guests with various motives are also beginning to take their moves, starting a fierce struggle for dominance on this table of collapsing cards, and Trailblazers need to navigate through this complex condition to uncover the truth beneath. Moreover, the Fate's Ensemble will be introduced to aid players in grasping the storyline of Penacony. With this feature, players can venture alongside the Express Crew while also shifting to the viewpoints of other characters, thereby acquiring a deeper insight into the motivations and clandestine affairs of various factions.

Following the previous storyline, the mysterious drifter, Acheron, left an indelible mark on Trailblazers with her charisma. The identity of this self-proclaimed Galaxy Ranger is known only to a few, and she always bears a long blade while walking the vast cosmos alone. Despite her reserved and reticent demeanor, her swordsmanship speaks volumes, swift as bolts of flowing violet lightning. Now, this highly anticipated 5-star character will grace Version 2.1, offering her formidable prowess to aid Trailblazers. In combat, Acheron accumulates Slashed Dream charges every time she unleashes her Skill. At the same time, when any ally uses an ability to inflict a debuff on an enemy, the Slashed Dream charges will also gain corresponding increases. When Slashed Dream recharges a designated amount of charges, Acheron can activate her Ultimate and deliver four hits against her enemies, with three of those hits targeting single targets and one hit damaging all of them. Additionally, when Acheron uses her Technique, she will instantly attack her enemies and eliminate them without entering battle if they are normal foes. This will make exploring the map and adventuring across the world much easier.

Additionally, the much-awaited 5-star character Aventurine will soon come to the card table. Renowned as a senior executive of the IPC Strategic Investment Department, he also holds a prominent position among the Ten Stonehearts, with his Cornerstone being the "aventurine of stratagems." Aventurine loves high-risk challenges and views life as a game without limits. When he games against destiny, he always does it with skill and ease. Despite Aventurine's spirit for adventure and unfading smile, his true beliefs lay buried and masked deep within. In combat, Aventurine's unique Skill allows him to grant allies a stackable shield. Allies with this Shield will accumulate Blind Bet charges for Aventurine upon being attacked. When Blind Bet reaches a certain count, Aventurine will unleash a follow-up attack and re-stack this Shield on allies anew while performing the follow-up attack. Aventurine's Ultimate not only allows him to obtain a certain amount of Blind Bet and deal damage to a single designated enemy target but also inflicts a special debuff on enemies. Allies' CRIT DMG increases when they attack enemies afflicted with this debuff. It's worth mentioning that in Version 2.1, Aventurine of the "Ten Stonehearts" will be matching wits, will, and might against the Trailblazers. Why is Aventurine behaving this way? And for what reason is he playing such a high-stakes game against the Trailblazers? What might be the outcome? All these questions will be answered in the storyline of Version 2.1.

Concurrently, the 4-star character, Gallagher, will also join Trailblazers's party. This Penaconian native is publicly a security officer for the Bloodhound Family and a drinksmith in private. Gallagher dresses as he wishes and doesn't waste time on trifling matters. His free and easy attitude also carries over to his drink mixing. Though he is polite to all customers and guests, he always bears a sense of vigilance and seems to hold countless unheard secrets. During combat, Gallagher is also a reliable companion, for when he uses his Ultimate, he not only deals damage to all enemies but also inflicts special debuffs, allowing allies to restore health when they attack enemies inflicted with said debuff and improve combat endurance.

Meanwhile, the 5-star characters Luocha and Jingliu will appear in the first- and second-phase banners for Honkai: Star Rail Version 2.1, and these two old friends from the Xianzhou will continue to be of invaluable assistance during the Trailblazers' journey across Penacony. Aside from the brand-new characters, the most important storylines in Version 2.1 will unfold in the Clock Studios Theme Park and Dewlight Pavilion. Clock Studios Theme Park resides in the Golden Hour and offers incomparable joy and excitement to all guests visiting the Dreamscape. Here, guests will be able to behold Penacony's unique cinematic culture and will have a chance to partake in the filmmaking process by skillfully evading enemy attacks and obstacles.

Standing in stark contrast to the other bustling Dreamscapes in Penacony, Dewlight Pavilion resides in the Moment of Morning Dew, a tranquil and mysterious Dreamscape. As the domain of the Oak Family, Dewlight Pavilion belongs to Mr. Sunday and is where the lineages gather to discuss important matters. It is noteworthy to mention that ordinary guests will never know of its existence, let alone discover the route to reach where it resides. Should Trailblazers wish to have a moment of respite from their adventures, they can also experience the fun of mixing drinks in the "Vignettes in a Cup" event. Keep in mind that the clientele this lounge services is far out of the ordinary, as this establishment is made specifically for the Dreamscapes monsters. Here, Trailblazers will have a chance to create fantastic Dreamjolt Specials or chat with the monsters and learn their backstories. Aside from this, the 9th and newest world in the Simulated Universe will also be available.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!