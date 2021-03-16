Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Get An Anniversary Update

Nintendo will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a special update this week. To think, it was one year ago we had just entered the lockdown phase of the pandemic and people were worried about how they'd pass the time, and then along came this game as a relief to many as it became one of Nintendo's biggest-selling titles of 2020. Now they're celebrating one year of the game's success with a special update that will drop on March 18th, 2021. You're going to be getting a lot of items including an Anniversary Cake, decorations, and other party favors to hype up the festivities. There will also be seasonal items, design options, and updates for future additions like the Island Tour Creator as well as the Build-A-Bear collaboration on the way. We got the full rundown from the company below along with pics of everything you can do. And don't forget to snag that Mario 35th Anniversary stuff before it vanishes.

Nook Inc. made a 1st Anniversary Cake to commemorate the occasion. It will be sent to your in-game mailbox after the update is installed. Sanrio Sweetness: Add some Sanrio sweetness to your island. Starting March 26, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available for purchase at Target stores across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $5.99. You'll be able use these six vibrantly designed amiibo cards to invite cute and colorful Animal Crossing residents inspired by popular Sanrio characters to your island, including Rita, Chai and Toby. These amiibo cards let you exchange bells for special Sanrio-themed furniture and fashion items in-game, too. You can even invite these characters to Harv's Island for a fun photo session in Photopia.

The Custom Design app on your NookPhone is getting an upgrade! Use your Nook Miles at the Nook Stop in Resident Services to unlock the feature. It'll provide a more robust set of features, allowing for the customization of umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa and photo stands. And with a new expansion of 50 slots added to both the Normal Custom Design mode and Pro Custom Design mode, you can truly let your imagination run wild! Custom Design Portal: You can now add the Custom Design Portal found in the Able Sisters store directly to your in-game NookPhone app. You'll be able to use it any time inspiration strikes.

Spring is in the air, and with the changing of the seasons comes a range of new seasonal items! Just in time for April Fool's Day, a variety of colors of whoopee cushions can be ordered between March 26 and April 1 from the in-game Nook Shopping service. For something a little more elegant, you can prep for prom season with themed fashion items at the Able Sisters shop from April 1 to April 30. You can also order prom-themed items from Nook Shopping during this period, such as a prom night wall, prom night flooring and a prom stash. Never miss a chance to dance! Island Tour Creator: A new way to share your island with the world is on the way! The new Island Tour Creator launches on March 23 and is a limited-time web service currently planned to be available until the end of this year. It lets you use screenshots and footage captured in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to create a poster and trailer for your island. Share your favorite spots on your island or commemorate sentimental scenes to show off what makes your personal island so special. Find out more info on the official Animal Crossing Twitter account.

Build-A-Bear Workshop will soon launch an Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection, exclusively online. More details will be forthcoming, and we encourage fans to visit here to be among the first to get more information. Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary-Themed Items: You may have noticed new items have been dispatched to Nook Shopping terminals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons this month. You're now able to order clothing themed after familiar faces such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Wario. The Super Mushroom and the ? Block can also be ordered in-game as furniture items to spruce up your island with some Mario mirth. You can even use the new Warp Pipe items to travel between locations on your island. Why not try re-creating the Mushroom Kingdom?