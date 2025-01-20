Posted in: eSports, Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Honor of Kings, TiMi Studio Group

Honor of Kings Announces Two New Esports Events

Honor of Kings has announced several esports events happening in the Spring, with two major events happening over the next couple months

Article Summary Honor of Kings unveils two major 2025 esports events, boosting competitive gaming on a global scale.

Invitational S3 features Global Ban & Pick system, enhancing strategy for pro teams in Manila.

The Open Series Split 3 offers inclusive gameplay, welcoming competitors from various regions.

Esports enthusiasts prepare for intense global competition with strategic Hero selections.

TiMi Studio Group and Level Infinite dropped details this morning for two new Honor of Kings esports events coming in the next couple of months. First, they will launch the Invitational S3, which will include several smaller events on the way to the eventual championship finals. Within that will be a mini tournament of its own with the Global Pick & Ban. We have the finer details on all of those below, as you can register to play in them now.

Honor of Kings Invitational S3

Returning for 2025, the Honor of Kings Invitational S3 will kick off on February 21, 2025, and conclude on March 1 in Manila, Philippines. Qualified pro teams from across the globe are set to compete for a share of the $300,000 USD prize pool.

Global Ban & Pick

The Honor of Kings Invitational S3 and the all the Honor of Kings Esports tournaments onward, Global Ban&Pick, a groundbreaking concept introduced in 2018 and now set to debut on the international stage, will be implemented to enhance the competitiveness and excitement of the tournament, and provide more possibility to each match.

Global Ban&Pick was first introduced by King Pro League (KPL, Honor of Kings Chinese Pro League) and has been in use for 7 years, with over 8,500 matches played. Designed to highlight the game's rich roster of heroes and provide a more strategic gameplay experience, Global Ban&Pick ensures that each hero can only be selected once per match series by each team with a total of four bans per game. In a BO7 Match series, the Ultimate Battle will commence if the Match is tied 3-3 after Game 6. There will be no restrictions allowing the selection of previously banned and picked heroes. Both teams may also have the same hero lineups in the Ultimate Battle.

Honor of Kings Open Series Split 3

The Honor of Kings Open Series returns in 2025, providing a platform for players from all backgrounds to compete. With no rank or region restrictions, the Open Series showcases inclusivity and gives players with a passion for Honor of Kings a launchpad to reach the highest level on their path to pro. Top ranked teams will have the chance to secure a spot in the Regional Pro League, where they can compete alongside the world's best professional teams for a spot in the global events. The Open Series Split 3 will encompass three stages; registration and qualifiers, top 16 and elimination rounds with quarterfinals, semifinals, and the grand final.

Honor of Kings Open Series Schedule & Regions

SEA – Indonesia, SEA – Malaysia, SEA – Philippines, SEA – Wildcard, South Asia, MENA, South LATAM, North America & North LATAM

1.24 – 2.7 – Register

2.8 – 2.12 – Qualification

2.15 – 2.16 – Round of 16

2.22 – Quarterfinals + Semifinals

2.23 – Final

South Korea, Japan, Eastern Europe and Central Asia & Western Europe

2.14 – 2.28 – Register

3.1 – 3.4 – Qualification

3.8 – 3.9 – Round of 16

3.15 – Quarterfinals + Semifinals

3.16 – Final

Brazil

3.21 – 4.4 – Register

4.5 – 4.8 – Qualification

4.12 – 4.13 – Round of 16

4.19 – Quarterfinals + Semifinals

4.20 – Final

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!