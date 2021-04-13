Hood: Outlaws & Legends Receives New Overview Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have unveiled a new trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends as you're getting a better game overview. The latest trailer gives you a better look at just how the PvPvE heist game will work out when you jump into the fray with your companions. You'll be put into a matchmaking system with opposing teams of four, where you will choose your character based on your preferred type of playstyle, or whatever roles are needed that will benefit your own team's plans. On top of the trailer we learned today that by pre-ordering today, you'll get early access to the game on May 7th, as well as the Forest Lords cosmetic pack for free. They also currently have The Year 1 Edition available for pre-order, which comes with three Battle Passes due to be released post-launch. Enjoy the trailer!

Every game of Hood: Outlaws & Legends pits you and your friends against a rival group of four other players who are also aiming to steal the treasure. You and your team must work together to select your band of complementary outlaws, each with unique abilities to offer, before infiltrating vast, medieval strongholds. Outsmart the opposing team and villainous State to find, steal, and return the riches unfairly taken from the people. Between heists, visit the hideout to spend some of your stolen fortune. Giving money back to the people will increase the range of items available to you in the shops, while keeping it for yourself lets you directly purchase them. Improve, alter and refine your characters' skills with a range of perks, or further personalize your heroes with a range of new weapons and costumes. Some of the more prestigious cosmetics will even require you to demonstrate your heisting mastery.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Gameplay Overview Trailer