Hood: Outlaws & Legends Unveils The Last Hero Trailer

Focus Home Interactive has released the last hero trailer for Hood: Outlaws & Legends as we get a better look at the Mystic. Since this is based on the legends of Robin Hood, as weird as this sounds, this appears to be filling the role that would normally be filled by Friar Tuck when it comes to the band of merry men. But they've changed things up a bit to make him a regular fighter that also serves as a healer. The game is set to be released on May 10th, and you can currently pre-order it. Those who do so will get access to the game three days in advance and will receive the "Forest Lords" cosmetic pack for free. The pack itself features unique outfits and weapon skins for all of the characters. You can also pre-order the game's Year 1 Edition, which includes three Battle Passes for the foreseeable content to come. Enjoy the trailer!

Trained from a young age as an inquisitor, the Mystic chose to rebel against the government's iron fist and brings several unique powers to the battlefield. Use your abilities to reveal nearby enemies for a short time and heal yourself and nearby allies. Meanwhile, the Mystic's poisonous smoke bombs can bring foes to their knees — or be adapted with perks to heal allies in an area-of-effect. The Mystic is also a capable melee fighter, with a deadly flail that can set the pace of combat. Swing it to create space or launch it forward to perform a powerful mid-range attack, stunning enemies to create an opening for a finishing blow. In a game where close cooperation is key, the Mystic can be a vital addition to your team composition and strategy.