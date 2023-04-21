Hope's End Officially Launches Into Steam Early Access Explorers Guild Games have officially released Hope's End onto Steam as you can now play the game in Early Access.

Indie developer and publisher Explorers Guild Games announced that they have released their new game, Hope's End, onto Steam for Early Access. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a post-apocalyptic tower defense roguelite in which you will take on the role of the Supreme Psion, wielding a copious amount of vigorous elemental power, as you'll use to eradicate the mutants who are ravaging the planet. Will you be able to take out everything and put the world back on a path for hope out of the ashes of the rubble? Or succumb to those trying to destroy everything? You can check out more below as the game is now live.

"Hope's End stands as humanity's final stronghold against the atrocious mutants known as the Blighted. As the horrid creatures attempt to bash through our defenses, our very existence lies on the shoulders of the Supreme Psion. Only you can manipulate authoritative psionic abilities, build powerful defenses and weaponry, and decimate the dreadful hordes before it's too late. Hope's End features a strategic arcade tower defense experience that is easy to pick up, but challenging to master. Choose from seven Specializations, all with their own unique abilities to help fend off the Blighted. Will you electrify the mutants with a devastating spark, or freeze the Blighted in their tracks through calamitous temperatures? How Supreme Psions choose to annihilate the hordes is completely up to them. Delay the seemingly inevitable by crafting mines, turrets, and barriers on the path to Hope's End, and upgrade both abilities and defenses throughout each run. When the Blighted seem not to pose much of a threat, engage No Hope Mutators to up the difficulty and aim for massive scores on the leaderboards. Protect all lines of defense and become the preeminent Supreme Psion."