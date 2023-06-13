Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Nerd Food, Tabletop | Tagged: Hot Pockets, Magic: The Gathering

Hot Pockets & Magic: The Gathering Partner On New Contest

Along with making a set of collectible boxes, Magic: The Gathering and Hot Pockets teamed for a new contest for 30 Years of Hot Pockets.

There's a brand new contest happening with Hot Pockets right now, as they've partnered with Magic: The Gathering to give someone decades of Hot Pockets. As part of the brand's 30th Anniversary, the two have teamed up to release a special collection of boxes that have been themed around the five colors of magic in the game. As you can see from the image below, they have gone across the board to offer up different versions of the frozen food, branded with Magic: The Gathering Arena content on the box. Aside from being collectible boxes, the two have also got a contest going on right now in which you can win 30 YEARS' worth of their foods. The contest, which ends in just under 48 hours, will give one lucky winner a supply of Hot Pockets for the next three decades, and all you have to do is head out and collect those boxes.

All you have to do is head out and buy all five individual colored boxes and take a photo of them in your home. That's it! You must have all five together, no individual pics of boxes (they must be together), or shots from the grocery freezer. You actually have to have purchased them. When you take the photo, you head over to their contest entry website and upload the picture along with your info. The five boxes you're looking for are:

White box = Hot Pockets Italian Style Meatballs & Mozzarella

Blue box = Hot Pockets Philly Steak & Cheese

Red box = Hot Pockets Premium Pepperoni Pizza

Hot Pockets Green box = Hot Pockets Hickory Ham & Cheddar

Hot Pockets Black box = Hot Pockets Four Cheese Pizza of the Veil

The contest ends on Wednesday Night at Midnight ET, so you have less than two days to make this happen if you want a shot at the prize.

