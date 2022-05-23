Hot Wheels Unleashed Announces Looney Tunes Expansion

Milestone Games and Mattel have announced a new deal with Warner Bros. as they will be bringing the Looney Tunes to Hot Wheels Unleashed. We didn't get to actually see any cars, all we got was a 15-second teaser trailer showing off the Acme Corporation as a hint that more was to come. What we do know is that the DLC pack will be released on July 14th, which will include five new vehicles, a themed Track Builder Module, themed customization items for the Basement and the Player's Profile, and the Looney Tunes Adventure Park environment. The last of those will be a setting divided into four themed areas, including the iconic desert set for Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner. Enjoy the teaser below!

