Hot Wheels Unleashed Releases New Track Builder Trailer

Players will learn how to design with the iconic orange tracks, the backbone of all Hot Wheels racing. Twisting, bending, stretching, and finally placing every available track, item, obstacle, and more, is now part of the pure racing fun experience. After more than two years of development, the final result allows players to create crazy tracks in an extremely easy way, starting with choosing one of the environments available in the game, including the Track Room – a special stage designed specifically to showcase the freedom of the Track Builder.

Any element of the environments could potentially be part of the course. This means that players can mix track modules with different objects and obstacles from any environment in order to create dynamic and unpredictable races. Players will also have the chance to bring their tracks to the next level, thanks to the special Track Builder Modules. More than 20 amazing modules are available, such as T-Rex Escape, Spider Ambush, and Hungry Cobra to make the tracks even more unique, insane, and challenging.

The Hot Wheels Unleashed Track Builder also features the chance to share creations with the world or enjoy the crazy tracks made by other players. Being part of the community means having the chance to become an extraordinary designer or simply a racer always looking for new adrenaline and unpredictable challenges.