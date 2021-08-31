Hot Wheels Unleashed Revealed DLC Content After Release

Milestone Games and Mattel revealed some awesome things for Hot Wheels Unleashed as we now have an idea of the cool DLC on the way. Some of the big reveals for this that should excite a lot of people is that they'll be doing some content with DC Comics. So you'll be seeing some cars with Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and other heroes. Hopefully, this means we'll get every Batmobile ever made. They're also setting up content with He-Man, Aston Martin (James Bond), Street Fighter, Barbie, Corvette, McLaren, BMW, and more. All of these will be included as special passes released for the game, and we're sure because there's money to be made, all of them will be sold individually for those not looking for a pass. We have more info on it below as the game will be released on September 30th for PC and consoles.

Free and premium DLCs will also be released periodically, and may feature vehicles, track builder modules, customization items, and exclusive themed expansion sets introducing new environments. Players will also have the chance to join Racing Seasons, limited-time challenges with new vehicles and special rewards. Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 1 will be available at launch and includes 10 vehicles coming from brands like Barbie, DC, Street Fighter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as three customization packs and three track builder modules. It will also include a Batman DLC expansion from DC. Details on Hot Wheels – Batman Expansion and Hot Wheels Passes Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 will be announced at a later date. Hot Wheels Unleashed will feature 66 vehicles from some of the most iconic pop culture brands at launch such as the Batmobile from DC, Party Wagon from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Snoopy from Peanuts, K.I.T.T. from NBC's Knight Rider, the Time Machine from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Back to the Future, and more.