Hot Wheels Unleashed Reveals Classic & Pop-Culture Cars

Mattel and Milestone revealed something awesome for Hot Wheels Unleashed as we now know all of the specialty cars coming to the game. Along with all of the regular cars you would expect to find from the decades of items the company has produced, they are adding a number of cars from the past that will get car aficionados excited, such as the '69 Dodge Charger Daytona or the '71 El Camino. But if that doesn't really suit your fancy, they're including a number of pop-culture cars as well, like the DeLorean from Back To The Future and the Batmobile. We have the complete list below along with a trailer showing some of the new cars off as the game is set to be released on September 3oth.

Featuring 66 vehicles at launch, including Hot Wheels' most celebrated original designs over the brand's 53-year history, the lineup also includes cars that have become icons of automotive pop culture, such as "Party Wagon" from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, "Snoopy" from Peanuts, "K.I.T.T." from NBC's Knight Rider, and the "Time Machine" from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Back to the Future. For those players looking to get behind the wheel of their favorite vehicles found on today's city streets and racetracks, diecast favorites will be featured from original manufacturers representing the past, present, and future of car culture. From classic rides such as the 1932 Ford 'Deuce' and the 1969 Dodge Charger, to modern favorites including the Audi R8 Spyder and Honda S2000, plus hypercars packed with future technology such as the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – there is truly a ride for everyone. Entertainment IP cars: TMNT Party Wagon

Snoopy

K.I.T.T.

Back to the Future Time Machine (DeLorean)

Batmobile Hot Wheels Unleashed Original Manufacture cars: Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

'55 Chevy

Copo Camaro

'71 El Camino

'69 Dodge Charger Daytona

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

'32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

Humvee

Honda S2000

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Mini Cooper S Challenge

