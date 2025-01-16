Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Announces New Playtest This Month

Players who have been looking to try out Hotel Architect will get their chance soon, as the devs are holding a new playtest

Article Summary Join the January playtest for Hotel Architect, running from January 24-28.

Pathos Interactive and Wired Productions lead the game's development.

Hotel Architect lets you build and manage dream hotels worldwide.

Design hotels in career or sandbox mode, managing staff and logistics.

Indie game developer Pathos Interactive and publisher Wired Productions revealed another playtest for Hotel Architect will take place this month. The team held one back in December, and now, building off of that, they want players to try the latest build. The new test will run from January 24-28, giving you a hearty sample of how the game will play. You can sign up to play on the game's website, as the latest trailer can be seen here.

Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

Add a personal touch to your hotel with a range of decorations and furnishings tailored to the needs of your guests. Explore limitless design combinations across multiple floors with numerous zones and amenities available to construct within your hotel. So, if you feel that your sauna is missing a bar, simply build one for your guests! In a fast-paced and frantic hotel, you will need to appease the harshest of critics, satisfy the needs of a variety of guests, and control the logistical chain full of unexpected obstacles in order to achieve an illustrious 5-star rating. With a variety of staff whose attributes will be put to the test, you must ensure you've hired the right people for the job whilst managing your finances. Will you prioritize a world-class chef at the expense of a clumsy receptionist? The choice is yours!

