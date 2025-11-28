Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hotel Infinity, Studio Chyr

Hotel Infinity Has Officially Launched For VR Platforms

After getting a slight art change, it appears that Hotel Infinity has been released on both Meta Quest and PSVR2 this week

VR developer and publisher Studio Chyr has officially released their latest VR game, Hotel Infinity, out now on Meta Quest and PSVR2. The last time we heard about the game was over the Summer, and the difference a few months makes is very noticeable as they have given the game some visual improvement and even changed up the artwork. Enjoy the latest trailer here to see what we mean before checking the game out.

Hotel Infinity

At Hotel Infinity, every detail has been prepared for your arrival. Every corridor leads somewhere you've never been, and no room is ever quite the same. Explore at your leisure, but don't wander too far. Designed entirely for roomscale VR, the hotel unfolds around you in impossible ways. Through clever use of portals, lifts, impossibly winding hallways, and other technical tricks, Hotel Infinity gives the sense of vast exploration in a 2×2 meter space. Combining the familiar with the eerie, the plausible with the implausible, this is a revolutionary experience pushing VR to the limits and beyond We hope your stay is eternal.

