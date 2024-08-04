Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: Empyrean, Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Adds "Summer in Old Pinnacove" Update

PlayWay has released a brand-new free update for House Flipper 2, as players can start working with the Summer in Old Pinnacove content

Article Summary House Flipper 2's "Summer in Old Pinnacove" update offers a new area and 150 new items for creative renovations.

New features include Custom Pictures, client chats, an unstuck button, and FixeD! brand items for added flexibility.

Quality-of-life improvements like adjustable curtains, better item placement, and organized store categories.

This update also brings numerous bug fixes and enhancements for a smoother gameplay experience.

Frozen District and PlayWay have released a new free update for House Flipper 2 this past week, as players can jump into Summer in Old Pinnacove. The content brings with it a ton of new options for you to spruce up someone's home as they are looking for something modern yet rustic. The update also provides support in a few areas as well as improvement. We have the dev notes and a trailer here, as the update is available now.

House Flipper 2 – Summer in Old Pinnacove

Step into "Downtown," a dynamic new area teeming with urban charm. Whether renovating a chic city loft or tackling unique job assignments, this new setting offers endless possibilities for creativity and exploration.

150 New Items to Transform Your Space

This update introduces a whopping 150 new items to jazz up your renovations. Playful beach toys, perfect for summer vibes, stylish accessories like flip-flops and sunglasses. Realistic garden additions, including weeds and a cozy campfire. Urban decor like benches, fire hydrants, and traffic lights, expansive balcony doors and charming awnings, fresh plant options like rhododendrons and decorative moss, adorable bee-themed kitchen decor, and Cozy Rosie patio furniture. There is an array of doors, towels, and classic musical instruments to choose from, as well as a chic new bedroom set with a hidden door for the Valenti collection.

Enhanced Features and Settings

Explore new features that enhance your House Flipper experience. Customize your spaces with 13 new images for Custom Pictures. Chat with clients after completing jobs for a more immersive experience. Enjoy new visual and audio effects when items hit boundary walls. Adjust the new Chromatic Aberration setting for a unique visual twist. Use the new unstuck button if you find yourself in a jam. Check out items from the new FixeD! Brand—looking familiar?

Quality-of-Life Improvements

We've made several changes to improve the House Flipper 2 gameplay. Adjustable curtains that can now be opened and closed. Items can be placed freely on scaffolding and in the atlas. Copy surface styles onto items, similar to walls. A new confirmation prompt when starting a new game to protect your progress. A "continue" button for archival jobs lets you pick up where you left off. Fridges, microwaves, and ovens now feature interior lighting. Large items now require holding the left mouse button to sell, preventing accidental sales. Store categories are now more intuitively organized.

Bug Fixes and Enhancements

The update also squashes several pesky bugs and brings improvements, ensuring a smoother experience for all players.

