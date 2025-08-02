Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Adds Summer-Themed Pool Party Update

House Flipper 2 has a new free update available right now, as players can get in a little more summer action with the Pool Party update

Article Summary House Flipper 2 launches a free Pool Party update packed with summer-themed jobs and new content.

Customize backyards with new pool creation tools, Throw Mode, Water Gun, and improved furniture options.

A revamped Customization Panel makes personalizing furniture and decor more intuitive than ever before.

Enter the Summer Splash contest for a chance to win a trip for two to Kraków and visit Frozen District.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen District has given House Flipper 2 a new Summer update, as players can download the Pool Party update. The content adds new jobs, new options, and a ton of new content to work with, as you'll take on summertime items to make some clients' homes the best they can be before Fall comes rolling in. We have more details and the trailer here showing off what you can play right now.

House Flipper 2 – Pool Party

Now, with the introduction of custom pools, creating the perfect backyard is easier and more intuitive than ever. Throw Mode and the Water Gun. Whether you're launching objects or even a piano at another player, or spraying them with water, these additions bring a lighthearted and interactive twist to the experience. Among the most impactful quality-of-life improvements is the new Customization Panel. Built directly into the Flipper Gun, it allows players to easily modify the details of furniture and decorations. This feature stems from ongoing community feedback, as the development team continues to prioritize smoother, more personalized gameplay. As with every update, this release also includes a variety of performance improvements and bug fixes, ensuring a more stable and polished gameplay experience.

Summer Splash Contest

To celebrate the summer season and the release of the latest free update, Frozen District is proud to announce a brand-new community contest: Summer Splash. Participants will be tasked with transforming a unique "shell" property — featuring a pool at its centre — into a stunning creation. Creativity and imagination are encouraged, as there are no design limits. The contest will be open from August 1st at 20:00 CEST until August 31st at 23:59 CEST. The grand prize is an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Kraków, Poland. The winner and their guest will be invited to visit the Frozen District studio, take some trips, explore the historic city alongside the team, and enjoy the full Frozen District experience. Flights, accommodation, and activities will all be fully covered!

