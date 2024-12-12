Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper

House Flipper Announces New Party Furniture Pack

The original House Party is getting a new DLC, as they'll end the year with the Party Furniture Pack with over 200 new items

Indie game publishers Frozen Way and PlayWay have revealed a new DLC pack coming to House Flipper, as the new Party Furniture Pack will arrive this month. This is basically just a pack with 200 new items, all of which have a party theme to them, as you can decorate a place for New Year's, birthdays, get-togethers, and all sorts of other gatherings. We have more info below, as it will be released for $10 on December 30, 2024.

House Flipper – Party Furniture Pack

Get ready for an absolute blast! This time of year, PARTY is all you need! Jump into the newest furniture pack that will allow you to throw the wildest parties in the House Flipper Universe! Lights? Camera? Music? We've got you covered! Do you prefer the classic Disco? Or maybe the modern Neon Disco? In any case, we've got something for everyone!

Minra Magic Sphere: Did we get you by mentioning the Disco? Great, because what's a disco without the greatest, shiniest balls of all time! Just stick it on the ceiling and watch how the light dances alongside you!

3… 2… 1… HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Just like in that famous song, light up the night sky with our new fireworks set. Place them down, light the fuse and enjoy the show! Wait until the myriads of colours light up the night sky! Disclaimer – These fireworks don't scare your favorite fuzzy pupils!

PARTY Night Fever: Can you imagine a good party without music? Neither can we! That's why you'll have everything you need, from booming speakers and a retro jukebox to a professional DJ console. After all, nothing brings people together like dancing to the beat or singing along to your favorite tunes! Let the music take over and make this PARTY truly unforgettable!

Say "Cheese": The best parties are the one you can reminisce about after it is gone! Time to take some good photos before we all say our goodbyes for today. Stand here right before the photobooth or photo wall and smile! *Snap* And we have something to remember this wonderful evening forever!

