House Flipper Receives its Own Christmas Update

Frozen District and PlayWay have released their latest update for House Flipper, this time around offering up a Christmas expansion. Like a lot of games during these weeks, you're basically getting what is their version of an end-all-be-all holiday update. Unlike other updates and DLC for the game, this one will be completely free, and you won't have to spend any cash to get it. A Christmas miracle unto itself. Basically, you'll have the chance to decorate homes in a special way as you'll be given paint, wallpaper, decorations,a nd a number of other items at your disposal to bring a bit of holiday cheer to everyone who has hired you to flip their home for the holidays. We got the notes of everything you can expect to play with, as well as a trailer showing parts of it off, as the update will go live on December 19th.

"Christmas is just around the corner, so every year House Flipper gets a themed update! It will make it possible to decorate your home for the holidays and feel the special atmosphere of this time. New house, new jobs, new items at your disposal! However, that's not all! As part of the Christmas update, players will receive hundreds of new items not directly related to Christmas, which will make the House Flipper experience even more complete. The update will be available for download starting December 19 and is free to anyone who owns the game."

Three new jobs that will bring up the past, present, and future of Christmas (oh, you probably heard of that somewhere),

A brand new purchasable property to decorate for this lovely time of the year,

A set of 150 Christmas items, perfect for making your office look even more Christmassy than last year!

About 500 new various non-occasional items, a massive cherry on top!