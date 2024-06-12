Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House of Golf 2, Starlight Games

House Of Golf 2 Confirmed for Released In Late July

House of Golf 2 has an official release date, as the micro-sports title will arrive for both PC and consoles this coming July.

Article Summary House of Golf 2 launches on PC and consoles July 25, 2024.

Experience over 100 unique holes and a Trick Score System.

Enjoy 4-player couch play for family and party fun.

Compete in Live Tournaments for prizes and exclusive items.

Indie game developer and publisher Starlight Games has confirmed the official release date for House Of Golf 2, set for PC and console release next month. The team announced with a new trailer, which you can check out above, that it would arrive on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S on July 25, 2024. Enjoy the trailer as we wait the next six weeks for it to arrive.

House Of Golf 2

Embark on an unforgettable golfing adventure with House of Golf 2 – not just a game but an invitation to create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the virtual greens, dive into a world brimming with challenges and excitement. Challenge your skills across a variety of engaging environments where every twist and turn presents a new test of your abilities. With countless obstacles to conquer, each play session promises fresh thrills to keep you hooked for hours on end.

Couch Play for 4 Players: Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that's perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners, and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners, and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends. Live Tournaments and Holes: Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There's always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim.

