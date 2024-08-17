Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House of Golf 2, Starlight Games

House Of Golf 2 Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for House Of Golf 2, as the game has officially been released for PC and consoles this week

Article Summary Watch the official launch trailer for House Of Golf 2, now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Experience over 100 challenging holes and dynamic courses in House Of Golf 2, perfect for family fun.

Take on friends with couch play for up to four players and showcase your trick shots with the Trick Score System.

Join live tournaments in House Of Golf 2 to win exciting prizes like coins, exclusive skins, and golf balls.

Indie game developer and publisher Starlight Games released the official launch trailer for House Of Golf 2 as the game is out now. The game was originally supposed to be out back in late July, but it got pushed to August 16 while they worked on it for a few extra weeks. Now that we have it, we can play all the insane levels it has ot offer on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox and PlayStation. ENjoy the latest trailer above!

House Of Golf 2

Embark on an unforgettable golfing adventure with House of Golf 2 – not just a game but an invitation to create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the virtual greens, dive into a world brimming with challenges and excitement. Challenge your skills across a variety of engaging environments where every twist and turn presents a new test of your abilities. With countless obstacles to conquer, each play session promises fresh thrills to keep you hooked for hours on end.

Couch Play for 4 Players: Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that's perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

Over 100 Holes: With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

Trick Score System: Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners, and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Live Tournaments and Holes: Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There's always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim.

