How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke Into Galarian Slowking In Pokémon GO

In the days leading up to the two-part Halloween 2021 Event in Pokémon GO which is now live in-game, Niantic took to their @PokemonGOApp Twitter account to tease a new Galarian release. They posted the silhouette of this Poison/Psychic-type evolution of Galarian Slowpoke, which is, in turn, a Generation Eight regional variant of the original Pokémon. Before this event, Galarian Slowpoke could only evolve into Galarian Slowbro. Now, Galarian Slowking can be unlocked through a special sequence of steps. Let's get into the details.

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon GO, you must:

Set the Galarian Slowpoke that you intend to evolve as your Buddy. This will only work for this specific Galarian Slowpoke so be sure to pick wisely. Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while Galarian Slowpoke is still your Buddy. I'd recommend doing this during the Halloween 2021 event, as we currently have an abundance of Psychic-type Pokémon spawning. The button to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking will be unlocked. Be sure that you see the silhouette of Galaran Slowking before pressing evolve.

If you are looking for Galarian Slowpoke itself, you can currently find it in Tier One raids during Part One of the Halloween Event only.

There is a lot going on currently in Pokémon GO for the Halloween 2021 Part One event in addition to this new Galarian release. Make sure you don't miss:

Altered Forme Giratina in Tier Five raids.

Mega Gengar in Mega Raids.

New costumed Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Halloween Mischief Piplup, Halloween Mischief Drifblim.

New Shiny release: Spinarak.

A new page added to the Misunderstood Mischief season-long Special Research.

GO Battle League-themed Timed Research.

What Lies Beneath the Mask? Special Research which offers encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask.

Part Two of the Halloween 2021 Event will begin in Pokémon GO on October 22nd with a different slate of content.