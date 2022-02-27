How Will Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Impact The Pokémon TCG?

Today, Pokémon Presents announced Generation Nine with the new games, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Historically, the release of main series games has had an impact on the entire franchise with the Pokémon TCG heavily tying their releases to the new gen. Let's take a look at how this announcement may impact next year's expansions and beyond.

So how will the reveal of Scarlet & Violet and the impending introduction of Generation Nine impact the Pokémon TCG?

New series block: The franchise has run three-year blocks ever since Black & White, with XY, Sun & Moon, and Sword & Shield following suit. While we haven't received an official date or announcement yet, we can look at the past to observe patterns. We already know that May 2022's set will be Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and August 2022's set will be Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. If this generation plays out like previous releases, we can expect one more set under the Sword & Shield block to come out in November 2022. This doesn't include any special sets, which don't get the overarching block title in their set name. We are likely to see a set called Scarlet & Violet come to international audiences in February 2023. Then, we will certainly see Scarlet & Violet used as the overarching block name for likely the following three years.

While we may see Pokémon-V go, there is a chance that this card type as well as VSTARs may carry over into Scarlet & Violet like EXs did with Black & White and XY. Only time will tell!