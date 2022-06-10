Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Cell Super Rare

The next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion has hit shelves. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It includes cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. Now that this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game has hit shelves, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the interesting cards in the set from a collector's perspective.

What a card! While my openings have led me to encounter this Super Rare three times since the set dropped (I know, I open up a lot of cards, I have a problem), it still stands out as a strong illustration even in a set full of terrific art. I'd even go as far as to say that it's Special Rare quality, with the only difference being of course that the linework of Cell's body is not rendered in gold foil.

Cell is of course one of the franchise's most iconic villains. With the upcoming film Super Hero focusing on the Red Ribbon Army, many wonder if Cell will be featured. No spoilers here, but what do you think? Are we in for a Cell resurrection?

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.