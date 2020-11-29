How Would You Like To Be Immortalized In Demon Turf?

Developer and publisher Fabraz would like to immortalize you in their upcoming game Demon Turf, if you're good enough. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but the devs have offered a chance for you to get your picture added to the game forever. All you have to do is conquer the leaderboard each week in Demon Turf: Trials. Each week, they will release a new mini-level for everyone to dive into, allowing you and everyone else interested in the game to compete against each other in a week-long trial. If you manage to be the best, they will hit you up and add your image to the game for all to see. The competition is totally free, all you have to do is install it from Steam. Best of luck to all of you.

The 3D platformer with attitude! Join Beebz in her ambitious goal of taking over the Demon Turfs and becoming the Demon Queen herself! Jump, spin and punch your way across the turfs with unique mechanics like momentum-driven combat and self-placed checkpoints. Face the Demon King head on! The Demon World is inhabited by all kinds of nasties… Most of them lumped into gangs battling for dominion, each led by its own head honcho. Yet even these bad dudes are no match for the Demon King himself! Instead the task falls to Beebz, a young demon barely a thousand years old, who decides it's time for her to kick every turf leader's butt and become the Demon Queen herself. A unique aesthetic combining the expressiveness of 2D illustrations with the depth and sense of exploration 3D environments can offer!

A world chock-full of humor and style, from the music accompanied by the protagonist's rapping to the colorful characters inhabiting the world!

A unique take on progression! Take a victory lap and explore previously beaten levels to discover their liberated state, with plenty of mechanical and environmental changes to uncover. Or take some time off in the hub town taking on sidequests and other distinct challenges instead.

Pull off some clever platforming combinations or get physical with a special physics-driven combat system that ramps up the chaos and fun. Push, pull and spin your enemies out of your way.

A different take on checkpoints, freeing the player to place them wherever they want. Show off without them for a perfect run, or place one in preparation for a challenging section.

Unique challenges like the "Photo Hunt" mode where you're tasked to take pictures of hidden locations & surprising moments! Or simply take picures and selfies for fun and share them across all social media!

An awesome collection of purchasable mods that can be combined in clever ways to completely change your play style! Or you could buy some dyes & pets instead, the world's your oyster!

Tons of carefully crafted levels that constantly introduce new challenges as well as en- gaging bosses full of character and life! Until Beebz gets to them…