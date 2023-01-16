Howl Releases New Video Showing Off The Gameplay Get a better look at the upcoming game Howl with an extended gameplay video that delves into the first part of the title.

Indie developer and publisher Mi'pu'mi Games released a brand new gameplay video for their upcoming title Howl. This isn't just your run-of-the-mill video of a few clips put together, not at all! This is over 13 minutes of footage from the game as the developers take you on what is essentially an exploration guide for the first part of the game. This is also our first chance to see the game's design in action as they have put together a beautifully drawn look for the turn-based tactical folktale game. They do an excellent job of explaining how the combat works as well as how you'll go about exploring the world and documenting your experiences as you go. Enjoy the video, which we have for you down at the bottom, while we wait for the team to give us a release date.

"Howl is a turn-based tactical folktale set in medieval times. Alone in a world terrorized by a plague that turns people into wolves, you must use your weapons and your wits to survive, planning up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver your opponents. As you plot out your attack, you'll also craft your own prophecy, weaving a continuous piece of scripture during the fight. The visuals of Howl are created through 'living ink,' a flowing art style that paints the story as you play. Carve your way through a dark fairytale world, fighting and writing to rid the lands of the plague."

Foretell the actions of your enemies in tactical, turn-based combat.

Beautifully illustrated in a unique, living ink art style.

Unlock and upgrade new skills like shadow step, exploding shot, and more.

Save villagers from the claws – or howl – of the wolves.

Play through 60 levels in 4 chapters.

Plot your route on the world map and pick your battles wisely.