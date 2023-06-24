Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: dragonite, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Ex Starter Decks: Tera Dragonite Ex

The contents of the Secret Decks from ex Starter Decks has been revealed by the Pokémon TCG Japan, and it features Tera Dragonite ex.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex along with two special, secret decks. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. The cards from these decks will combine with the next Japanese expansion, the Tera Charizard-themed Obsidian Flames, to make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2022. These previews are our first look at cards that will be in Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Today, let's take a look at the first card from the Secret Decks that has been revealed: Tera Dragonite ex.

So the content of the secret ex Starter Decks have been revealed. Rather than featuring one of the listed Pokémon ex cards, they will feature either a Tera Dragonite ex or a Tera Greedent ex. These ex cards are textured much like VMAXes, and when pulled in packs, they are considered of a higher rarity than a standard ex. 5ban Graphics illustrates this Tera Dragonite ex, whose Tera typing matches its original typing of Dragon. It will be Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame set that will introduce Pokémon with Tera types that differ from their standard typings, including a Dark-type Charizard and an Electric-type Tyranitar. It is already confirmed that this Tera Dragonite ex will be adapted into Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames along with the cards in the standard versions of these decks.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

