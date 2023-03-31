Human: Fall Flat+ Has Been Released For Apple Arcade Apple Arcade players will be happy to know that Human: Fall Flat+ has officially been released on the platform today.

505 Games have partnered with Apple Arcade to bring the full version of Human: Fall Flat+ over to the mobile platform. As you may have guessed from the name alone, this is the complete version of the game that comes with basically everything ever released for it, along with a little bonus content to help make it a much more fun experience. The game comes in with a host of other titles being added to the platform for the first time. You can read more about it below as its available right now.

"Human: Fall Flat+ is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded."

MORE HUMANS, MORE MAYHEM – Need a hand getting that boulder on to a catapult, or need someone to break that wall? Online multiplayer for up to 4 players transforms the way Human: Fall Flat+ is played.

Need a hand getting that boulder on to a catapult, or need someone to break that wall? Online multiplayer for up to 4 players transforms the way Human: Fall Flat+ is played. MIND BENDING PUZZLES – Explore open-ended levels full of challenging puzzles and hilarious distractions. Try new paths and discover all the secrets!

Explore open-ended levels full of challenging puzzles and hilarious distractions. Try new paths and discover all the secrets! A BLANK CANVAS – Your Human is yours to customize. With outfits from builder to chef, skydiver, miner, astronaut and ninja. Choose your head, upper and lower body and get creative with the colors!

Your Human is yours to customize. With outfits from builder to chef, skydiver, miner, astronaut and ninja. Choose your head, upper and lower body and get creative with the colors! FREE GREAT CONTENT – Since launch more than four brand new levels have launched free of charge with even more on the horizon. What could the next dreamscape have in store?

Since launch more than four brand new levels have launched free of charge with even more on the horizon. What could the next dreamscape have in store? A VIBRANT COMMUNITY – Streamers and YouTubers flock to Human: Fall Flat+ for its unique, hilarious gameplay. Fans have watched these videos more than 3 Billion times!