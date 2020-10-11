Humble Book Bundle Offers Up World Of Warcraft's Legends Library

Right now you have a really awesome chance to score the World Of Warcraft's Legends Library through Humble Book Bundle for charity. Blizzard has partnered up with the organization to offer up what is essentially a treasure trove of lore across multiple decades of the franchise for pennies in comparison to what they're actually worth. This epic bundle includes ebooks such as World of Warcraft: Death Knight, World of Warcraft: Ashbringer, World of Warcraft Vol. 1, The Sunwell Trilogy: Dragon Hunt Book 1, and several more. You can view the entire list of books here but when you get down to it, there;'s over 20 titles in this bundle that would cost over $340 if you bought all of them at retail value. That's a ton of content to be giving away for cheap, which they are doing for a good cause.

Humble Books Bundle is currently selling these all as a collection for increments of #1, $10, $18, $25, and whatever you'd like, with all of it going to the Call Of Duty Endowment. If you're not familiar with the program, their mission is to find jobs for veterans who after they come back from service are finding it difficult to get good jobs back home. You can read more about it below as this offer for the World Of Warcraft books will run until October 29th, 2020.

The Call of Duty Endowment uses a performance-driven approach to fund organizations delivering the highest standards of quality and cost-efficient veteran job placement services. Beyond funding, we partner with our grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing their impact. In 2019, our grantee organization's average cost to place a veteran in a job was $499, about ⅙ of the cost of U.S. government efforts. This is made possible by a commitment to high performance standards that are measured on a quarterly basis, including: Cost per placement

Average starting salary

6-month and 12-month retention rates

Full-time vs. part-time employment In addition to supporting its grantees, the Endowment is committed to highlighting high performance in the veteran employment space through its Seal of Distinction program, which provides both a $30,000 prize and national recognition to winners of the award.