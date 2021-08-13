Humble Bundle Launches Humble Jackbox Summer Party Bundle

Humble Bundle revealed that they have launched a brand new bundle today in partnership with Jackbox Games for St. Jude's. For a short time, you can purchase multiple versions of the Jackbox Party Pack games, as well as their individual games and other Jackbox Games content in a pay-however-much-you-want format. Depending on how much you spend is how much you can snag. if you decide to buy everything, which is worth $213, you'll only pay $30 for the entire lot. That's an amazing deal on a set of party games for you and others to do both in-person and online. This particular bundle will be running through August 27th, and once its done, the offer is gone for the rest of 2021. You can read more about it below along with more info on St. Jude's.

It's party time, so sit down, grab a phone or tablet, and switch on one of Jackbox Games' Party Packs! With our new Jackbox Summer Party Bundle, you can make this summer one to remember with friends, with games like The Jackbox Party Pack 3, The Jackbox Party Pack 5, and The Jackbox Party Pack 6. Plus, your purchase helps support St. Jude's Research Hospital, Child's Play, and a charity of your choice! The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay. Supporters like you mean our families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.