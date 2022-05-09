Humble Games Releases Remastered '90s Shooter PowerSlave Exhumed

Humble Games and Nightdive Studios have come together to release a remastered classic as PowerSlave Exhumed is now in their shop. The classic '90s shooter has been fully restored to its glory with upgrades to make it run smoother and play a little bit better on modern platforms. The game will be on sale for the next week with 10% off as they are offering it up for PC via Steam and direct download for Windows. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer showing off all the action.

Destination: The ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter…

There has been an extraterrestrial incursion in the ancient Egyptian city of Karnak, and an elite team of gritty professionals must investigate. Under the guidance of mighty Pharaoh Ramses' spirit, PowerSlave players will use a deadly selection of modern and ancient weaponry — including M-60 machine guns and the powerful Eye of Rah Gauntlet — to cut through the Kilmaat hordes. During their epic journey players will explore ancient tombs and tackle mummies, fiery insectoids, Anubis zombies, and alien warriors in a quest to liberate Ramses, save the planet, and potentially ascend to godhood.

Remastered using Nightdive's robust and proprietary KEX engine, PowerSlave Exhumed combines the best elements of the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn versions of PowerSlave and adds a bevy of new features, upgrades, and updates that take full advantage of the power of modern gaming platforms. Players can enjoy PowerSlave Exhumed in glorious widescreen, with support for up to 4K resolution, SMAA anti-aliasing, and anisotropic texture filtering.