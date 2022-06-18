Hunt A Killer Series Reveals Three New Murder Mystery Items

The Hunt A Killer series has announced a few new products this week, giving you a few different ways to play murder mystery titles. Two of these new titles are individual games, one of which is available on their website and the second is exclusive to Target. The third, however, you'll need to purchase through a subscription box. These games will have you investigating and solving cases that revolve around a death at a vineyard, a murder on a luxury yacht, and the mysterious death of a famous figure skating coach. We have more info on all three for you down below.

Dead on the Vine – One night in July, members of the Llewyn family gather at the family vineyard to celebrate a birthday. After a tumultuous night full of arguments and a big factory malfunction, the clan matriarch, Gail, is found dead in her bed. The police rule it an accident, but the autopsy reveals the presence of poison. In this new premium box experience, players take on the role of the detective to determine who is lying, where the suspects were during the night, and who is hiding secrets. This all-in-one game provides all of the clues in one box and has no digital components, making it perfect to bring along for summer activities. The game is priced at $69.99 and is now available to order on Hunt A Killer 's store.

– One night in July, members of the Llewyn family gather at the family vineyard to celebrate a birthday. After a tumultuous night full of arguments and a big factory malfunction, the clan matriarch, Gail, is found dead in her bed. The police rule it an accident, but the autopsy reveals the presence of poison. In this new premium box experience, players take on the role of the detective to determine who is lying, where the suspects were during the night, and who is hiding secrets. This all-in-one game provides all of the clues in one box and has no digital components, making it perfect to bring along for summer activities. The game is priced at $69.99 and is now available to order on A 's store. Dead Below Deck – Rachel Veinson, a stewardess aboard a luxury yacht, is found dead in the ship's sauna while on an overnight cruise. The police ruled it an accident and declared she slipped and hit her head. Her friend, Jen Hornigolder, isn't so sure. In this new game, players become the detectives and will use realistic evidence, immersive clues, and engaging puzzles to solve the mystery. The all-in-one box will be exclusively sold at Target for $31.99, and is expected to be available at the end of July.

– Rachel Veinson, a stewardess aboard a luxury yacht, is found dead in the ship's sauna while on an overnight cruise. The police ruled it an accident and declared she slipped and hit her head. Her friend, Jen Hornigolder, isn't so sure. In this new game, players become the detectives and will use realistic evidence, immersive clues, and engaging puzzles to solve the mystery. The all-in-one box will be exclusively sold at Target for $31.99, and is expected to be available at the end of July. Murder on Ice – Hunt A Killer is adding a new and unique storyline to its portfolio of subscription box seasons. Set in the world of competitive figure skating, players will work to solve the murder of world-renowned skating coach, Nathan LaPalma, who was found dead with his throat slit by the blade of an ice skate. Players will need to analyze the suspects' timelines, decode cryptic notes, solve skating-themed puzzles, and more in order to catch the killer . This new season will be available to subscribers as the next subscription box season available to play following the season of Royal Street.