HunterX Will Be Released On Steam In Late-April

Indie developer and publisher Orange Popcorn announced this morning that HunterX will be headed to Steam later this month. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this is an action-adventure title filled with sword fighting and major battles all centered around a mysterious woman who appears whenever there's a purple moon. You will need to use and adapt various styles of weapons and magic in order to make it through each level, which are all connected to each other to help tell the story. Through the journey, you'll find whatever combination works for you in order to experience your own specialized fighting style and explore the world in which you are fighting massive monsters and villainous foes. You can get a better look at the game from the latest trailer, which we have for you down below. The game will officially be released onto Steam on April 28th, 2022.

On the night of the deep purple moon, a girl who appears to be an ordinary teenager goes out for another devil hunt. While chasing her prey, she comes across a crack that leads to another world, and the adventure of her destiny begins. HunterX is an action-adventure game full of spirited battles. Use various styles of weapons and magic to experience your own fighting style and explore a great world. Explore and make your own route through a large, organically connected world! Your teammates are waiting for you in a world of riddles and terrible devils. Create your own personal fighting style with combos, dodging, guarding, parrying, and more! Help your character grow in your own way with parameter-based growth and a skill board! Figure out your opponent's unique characteristics and conquer devils and bosses! Over 170 types of items to collect, including different kinds of weapons, the forbidden Occult magic, and more.