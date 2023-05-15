HyperX Collabs With Valkyrae For Third HX3D Personalized Keycap There's a brand new custom keycap on the way from HyperX as they have partnered with Valkyrae on the design for this one.

HyperX revealed this morning they will be creating a brand new HX3D personalized keycap, as they have collaborated with Valkyrae for this design. The Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap – Mika the Shib has been revealed today, which if you don't already know, is her pet dog that is absolutely adorable and has pretty much become a mascot for the channel, much like several other streams and content creators have done. Now you can have your own Shiba Inu dog to put on your keyboard to guard everything you type and be tapped for whatever purpose you may have. Those looking to get their hands on it will be able to do so on May 19th at 9am PT and will only be available in the U.S. via the company's website for 48 hours (or until supplies last) for $20. We got more info from the announcement below.

"As the inspiration behind the HyperX x Valkyrae Limited Edition Keycap, Mika the Shiba Inu is now a fun keyboard accent or collectible and forever keepsake. Involved in every step of the design process and showcasing her personal touch, Valkyrae worked closely with the HyperX team to create the keycap to be included in the HyperX HX3D collection. The keycap features Mika holding a dagger in his mouth, symbolizing Valkyrae's love for swords and a red collar – a nod to 100 Thieves. Collaborating with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and internal creative teams, HyperX plans to continue to deliver fan–friendly 3D personalized products that can be used while gaming or collected as keepsakes or cherished collectibles. HX3D 3D printed products are produced on HP Inc. 3D printers as part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc., leveraging their experience and bringing synergy, innovation, and color printing skills to gaming. HyperX's personalization products are manufactured using re–used powder nylon."