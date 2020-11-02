HyperX Releases Their New SoloCast USB Microphone

HyperX revealed their latest USB microphone to hit the market as they have official released the SoloCast mic. The microphone was specifically designed for streamers and content creators to give them an option that worked well with their current software and didn't require any special XLR devices to run. It looks pretty sweet, though not as flashy as some of the RGB models they've released recently. You can get this one right now via their online shop for about $90, but no word about retail stores. We have more info from the announcement below.

"We are excited to expand our USB microphone line with the addition of HyperX SoloCast," said Bianca Walter, Business Manager, HyperX EMEA. "We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience, expanding our USB microphone lineup with our new SoloCast brings a different option to streamers and content creators."

SoloCast offers Plug N Play audio recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing. Using a cardioid recording pattern, it provides a clear sound ideal for streamers, casters, students, and working from home. SoloCast microphone offers an easy Plug N Play setup. It utilises a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it great for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation.

The SoloCast small size and rotatable stand with adjustable tilt positions gives it the ability to fit in small or tight places, such as under a monitor. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8" and 5/8" thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The SoloCast microphone joins the HyperX microphone lineup with the recently launched QuadCast S microphone with RGB lighting. Both microphones are compatible with PC, PS4, and Mac and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak.