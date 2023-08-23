Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Gamescom, HyperX, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, headset

HyperX Reveals Their New Cloud III Wireless Headset

HyperX revealed a brand new headset design during Gamescom 2023 this week, as they unveiled the Cloud III Wireless Headset.

HyperX unveiled their latest addition to the line of gaming headsets this week as they showed off the new Cloud III Wireless Headset. Revealed during Gamescom 2023, the design of this new headset was made to incorporate new features and a very different design compared to their previous models. Focusing more on delivering a better audio experience that has evolved from their Cloud headset. It still comes with comfort features and durability to take a beating, but it now has improved. We got more info on the headset below, as it is currently for sale on their website for $170.

"The Cloud III wireless gaming headset is designed to provide gamers with an exceptional audio experience. Custom-tuned by HyperX audio engineers, this headset delivers impeccable audio quality. The angled 53mm drivers enhance sound precision by directing it at an optimal angle, resulting in accurate audio that captures every detail. With the addition of DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio technology, the Cloud III expands the audio into a virtual 3D space, creating a truly immersive environment. Gamers can enjoy up to 120 hours of uninterrupted gaming sessions. The Cloud III wireless provides users with a seamless audio experience through its convenient onboard audio and microphone controls. With a 10mm detachable microphone featuring an LED mute indicator, the microphone offers improved clarity compared to its predecessors. Users can effortlessly adjust volume and mute the microphone directly from the headset earcup."

"Additionally, the microphone is equipped with an internal metal mesh filter, eliminating the need for a pop filter. The microphone delivers exceptional sound quality for all gaming and communication needs. The LED mute microphone indicator ensures users are always aware of their microphone status, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted communication. The Cloud III wireless utilizes a full metal frame with a steel headband and aluminum forks for durability. It combines rugged construction with the luxurious comfort of soft, premium leatherette. Alongside plush memory foam ear pads and extra padding on the headband, it offers a comfortable fit, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in the game."

