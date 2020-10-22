HyperX Reveals Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset

HyperX revealed their latest gaming headset to hit the market this week as they presented the Wireless Cloud II. The previous model was pretty well made and had us buzzing about it when it was first released. Now the natural progression of the original, this one comes with large 53mm drivers specifically tuned to gaming audio. The company adapted the lesson they learned from the first model and added in a few features for convenience, such as intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, as well as access mic mute, and activate mic monitoring. Not to mention 7.1 virtual surround sound with 30-hour battery life. Right now we know the headset will work with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. No word on Xbox consoles, nor was any word made about next-gen consoles. We have more info below from the announcement including a quote, as the headset will drop in January 2021 for $150.

"Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling Cloud II," said Paul Leaman, Vice President Sales and Marketing, HyperX EMEA. "The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range." Designed for immersive in-game audio experiences, Cloud II Wireless features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound and 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear sound for gaming, working from home and schooling from home. This new gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range. Cloud II Wireless utilises a durable aluminium frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette, and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The headset uses large 53mm drivers that are specifically tuned for gaming audio to deliver impressive sound. For added convenience, this wireless headset offers intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, access mic mute, and activate mic monitoring and 7.1 virtual surround1 sound for improved positional audio. The headset includes a noise-cancelling detachable microphone that reduces background noise and the effects of plosive sounds for improved in-game and video conferencing chat. The flexible design allows users to easily position the microphone to their preference. The headset also features an LED microphone mute status indicator and built-in mic monitoring.