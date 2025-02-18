Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, I Am Your Beast, Strange Scaffold

I Am Your Beast Finally Released For Apple Devices Today

After having already been released for both PC and consoles, I Am Your Beast heads to mobile today as it's available on Apple devices

Article Summary Play as Alphonse Harding in a revenge-driven FPS journey across North American wilderness.

Available now on iOS; already popular on PC and consoles, hitting mobile devices today.

Experience fast-paced action with a comic book-inspired art style and immersive storytelling.

Explore 20+ levels with unique weapons, side objectives, and intense soundtrack by RJ Lake.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have released their popular title, I Am Your Beast, for iOS devices today. The game has already been released for both PC and consoles, so having it come out on mobile was the next logical step, as iPhone and iPad users will be able to play this starting today. In case you haven't played the game yet, you're thrown into a comic book-like setting as you play the role of retired agent Alphonse Harding. You decline to do "one last job," which sets in motion a series of events that leads you into a guerrilla war against the Covert Operations Initiative (COI). Avoid deadly attacks from their agents while setting off on a revenge-fueled rampage against them in this arcade-style shooter. You can read more about the game below.

I Am Your Beast

I Am Your Beast is a shortform covert revenge thriller FPS about getting hunted across the North American wilderness by the military-industrial complex–and turning the tables. You are secret agent Alphonse Harding. Retired for six years, you've been asked to complete 'one last job' one too many times. Declining your latest mission sets in motion a furious guerilla war between you and the Covert Operations Initiative (COI) that litters the forest with bodies and bullet casings. Break your opponents. Use their own equipment against them. Duck into your tunnel network before enemy forces zero in on your location. Repeat.

Lightning-fast "he's-in-the-walls" player fantasy, complete with superhuman tree climbing and head explosions.

Fully voiced story campaign with 20+ levels.

Lush comic book-inspired art style.

Chase side objectives while getting the fastest times possible in replayable micro-sandboxes.

Wield pistols, sniper rifles, bear traps, and more.

Heart-slamming soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Innovative "kinetic typography" cutscene system.

