I Write Games Not Tragedies Releases This Friday

Put on your guyliner and finest emo clothes, as I Write Games Not Tragedies will be released for PC via Steam this Friday

Indie game developer Studio Wife and publisher Yotsuba Interactive have confirmed that I Write Games Not Tragedies will be released this Friday. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a narrative-driven rhythm game that pays homage to the emo, punk, and goth subcultures from the 2000s and 2010s. With a clever title that pays homage to the Panic! At The Disco song. You'll follow the main character Ash through their own journey of self-discovery, as they go from being a young goth to an elder emo, as they struggle with friendships, self-worth, addictions, and more. Enjoy the trailer and info here at the game comes out on November 14, 2025.

I Write Games Not Tragedies

Like most baby bats, Ash's secondary school life is not so great. Trapped and feeling misunderstood by so-called friends and the awful popular kids, his only solace is the punk music playing through his Skullcandy headphones… and maybe a certain beautiful blonde normie – except why does he have to be so nice?! From eyeliner to exhaustion and everything in between, Ash tells it all. Explore his past and present while glimpsing into his future all in characteristically cringe glory. When life feels like it's becoming all too much, just take to the stage inside your head and rock out! Hit the important lyrics to the beat and sing or scream your lungs out during the chorus. Try to get the emo thermometer to the max, the louder the better!

A witty, sarcastic, and self-depreciating narrative about growing up while struggling with romance, addiction, and self-acceptance.

Sketchy, messy art that represents our fractured soul. We're in the business of misery, folks.

A vibes-based rhythm game, just feel the beat pulsing through your veins!

Original music by indie punk rock artists from the United Kingdom, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Enough cringe to set you free!

