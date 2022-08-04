Idol Manager Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch This Month

Playism and developer Glitch Pitch have their dark comedy title Idol Manager up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. The game has already been a success on PC as you're playing a manager to a number of Japanese pop stars as you attempt to take them to the top while dealing with all the pitfalls along the way. The game will also go up for sale on PS4 and PS5 consoles on launch day, which is currently set to be August 25th, 2022.

In Idol Manager, set out to create an empire, starting with 5 million yen and some free real estate courtesy of a shady figure desiring the prestige of owning a successful talent agency for idol groups. Spend money to audition new talent, then choose promising candidates based on their performing skills and appeal. Factor in other attributes determining how those skills will change as they age as well as how they'll gel with the rest of the group. One prospect could be the next big star, but could her ego and propensity to spill secrets make more trouble than she's worth?

Manage personal relationships with the idols, hiring the right agency personnel to find success. Start multiple groups in a quest to control all idol-dom. Research market trends, release singles appealing to the market, and expand their popularity with the proper performances. Govern the groups' behavior by setting social media sanctions, livestream limitations, and dating do's and don'ts – strict rules might lead the talent to rebel, but loose rules might not appeal to what fans expect of idols.

Try to build an empire, but remember, money doesn't grow on trees; don't go bankrupt, and don't do anything too scandalous or illegal. Rivals out there want to eliminate the competition, and they'll play dirty if they need to. Perhaps crime and controversy justify taking them out… The console versions contain all the content from the hit PC version initially released on Steam in 2021, adding in controller support. Earn multiple endings in Story Mode, with three difficulty modes. See just how rough and mean the world of cute, singing, dancing girls can be, embrace a more casual experience, or simply enjoy the management systems with custom settings in Free Mode.