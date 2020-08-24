IDW Games Delays Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game Again

Some bad news for those of you waiting on the Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game as IDW Games have had to delay the game a second time. In a short letter to their fans, which we have a snippet of below, the company revealed that they had to make the hard choice to push the game back to the Summer of 2021. While they go into more detail over the matter below, the short answer to it all is that they don't wish to compromise the game just to meet a deadline. A lesson a number of game makers are learning in a COVID-19 world. No specific word was given as to what was impacted on their end to make them want to take more time to get right, whether it be the pieces or the inserts or the design. We'll see if the time table gets pushed up a bit as they get closer to launch, but right now it's pretty much a wait-and-see kind of deal.

We know that this update has been long-awaited. In the fall of 2019, we made the hard decision to delay the release of MGS to this year in order to refine the design and give you, the players, the best experience possible. Today, we've made the even more difficult decision to delay the game once more to the summer of 2021. Our mission is to have you all enjoying this breakthrough system before Gencon — whether we can gather to celebrate in-person or remain virtually connected. The big question you probably have right now is "why?". The answer is simple. We will not compromise our standards for the quality of game our community deserves. We are steadfastly committed to working with acclaimed designer Emerson Matsuuchi to bring his vision for this title to life on the tabletop no matter how much time it takes. Before you start to worry about the possibility of another delay, we are pleased to share that the game is entering its final round of playtesting this week! As many of you know from our interactions on social media and email, we've held off on this update until all of the details contained herein are 100% certain. With that in mind, we'd like to share our path moving forward. Over the next few months, we'll be sharing more details about MGS — including gameplay coverage, components, and missions. This December, we'll be sharing a special holiday gift with all of our backers — a set of tutorial and playable missions to get you up to speed before your box arrives. In March, you'll receive an invite to try out the game virtually on both Tabletop Simulator and Tabletopia.