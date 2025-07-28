Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Ikusa: Samurai Swords, shogun

Ikusa: Samurai Swords Reveals 40th Anniversary Edition

Ikusa: Samurai Swords will be getting a 40th Anniversary Edition, but first, it will be launching a crowdfunding campaign

Article Summary Ikusa: Samurai Swords marks its 40th Anniversary with a new collector’s edition from Renegade Game Studios.

This revamped classic features all-new artwork, upgraded components, and premium production values for fans.

The 40th Anniversary Edition will launch via a Gamefound crowdfunding campaign running from Sept 30 to Oct 30.

This exclusive edition will not be available at retail, making the Gamefound campaign a must for collectors.

Renegade Game Studios and Hasbro (via Avalon Hill) have come together to announce that Ikusa: Samurai Swords will be getting a special 40th Anniversary Edition. This is one of our personal favorite games as it takes the kind of wartime formats you would see in games like Risk and Axis & Allies and throws it into Feudal Japan with its own unique twists that make it exciting. The company hasn't revealed a board or any art beyond what you see here, nor have they given a timeframe for release. They are, however, planning a crowdfunding campaign (like all tabletop publishers seem to be doing these days) to fund the making of it ahead of time. We have more info from the team below.

Ikusa: Samurai Swords – 40th Anniversary Edition

Known to many longtime fans as Shogun, Ikusa: Samurai Swords has been a staple of strategy gaming since its original release. Now, in honor of its 40th anniversary, Renegade is reviving the classic with al l – new artwork, upgraded components, and premium production values — reimagining it as a true collector's edition. As one of Avalon Hill's most iconic strategy titles, this release reflects the studio's continued focus on celebrating legacy games with premium, fan-first experiences.

In the game, players take on the role of rival warlords vying for control of feudal Japan. With armies and mercenaries at their command, each seeks to claim the ultimate title: Shogun. The 40th Anniversary Edition retains the core gameplay fans love while elevating the experience with refined visuals and deluxe components. The Gamefound campaign will run from September 30 to October 30, offering fans exclusive access, behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks at the components, and exciting giveaways. This edition will only be available through the Gamefound campaign and will not be offered at retail, making the upcoming campaign a must-back for collectors and longtime fans alike.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!