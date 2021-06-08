Immortal Life Indie Social Simulator Launching On Steam This Year

Independent video game developers 2P Games and Yifang Studios have announced the launch of their social simulator game Immortal Life on Steam Early Access later this year. This game transports you to a small village in ancient China, where you will learn to cultivate souls in an effort to find immortality. We don't have exact dates yet, but we do have a trailer, shown by 2P Games at Indie Live Expo 2021, a games exhibition that took place in Japan this past weekend.

In Immortal Life, you play as a member of a sect of cultivators and are tasked with upkeeping crops. You have fled the destruction of your original community but this sect welcomes you wholeheartedly. As you foster relationships between others and yourself, your community aids you in various important tasks, such as collecting materials for building, hunting, or building new structures. The entire premise of Immortal Life is beautiful and poignant; hopefully, the game itself will follow through with this!

Some key features available in the Early Access version of Immortal Life include:

Help your brethren in making your new home prosper and flourish. Farm and hunt, learn to trade, build new facilities and much more!

Improve your relationship with other members of your new community to unlock interesting new missions, abilities, and objects.

Explore a huge map, a breathtaking valley sculpted in beautiful 2.5D consisting of four areas, and learn all its secrets.

Experience life in the valley along the four seasons of the year (Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter), each of them with its own special crops and unique events.

Choose freely how to spend your days in the Valley. Find the right balance between reaching your goals as a cultivator and enjoying an idyllic country life in this small paradise.

Live a long-term adventure to restore the status of a lost clan of soul cultivators and live the Chinese religion and mythology like never before.

Are you intrigued about Immortal Life? You can watch the trailer featuring the character Li Meng Qing in the Youtube video shown below. In the meantime, feel free to leave your thoughts about this game in the comments below!