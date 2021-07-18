Inbento Set To Be Released On Xbox On July 30th

7Levels and developer Afterburn announced that their bento box puzzle game Inbento will be coming to Xbox consoles on July 30th. If you're not familiar with this game, we are sorry, but you're missing out on some cuteness. The game has you playing as cats who are solving puzzle boxes shaped like bento boxes filled with sushi. The game gives you a mental challenge while also telling a calming and silent tale about cats and parenthood. This is an interesting addition to add a storyline into something so simple, but it's true, you get a fun little adventure off to the side every time you complete a puzzle or two. For those of you looking to play it, the game will only run you $5 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S when it's released on July 30th, 2021. You can check out more about the Xbox version with a pair of trailers we have for you down below.

Open your cookbook, grab a lunchbox, and start preparing exceptional bento meals through the amazing puzzles in Inbento! Experience a calming, wordless story about cats and parenthood by solving adorable puzzles in Inbento. Relax, tease your brain, and prepare tasty bento dishes. Arrange them in an elaborate lunchbox while sticking to the recipe shown on screen. Complete over 120 fun puzzles, aesthetically served with traditional boiled rice. Immerse yourself in a silent tale about a cute family of felines and enjoy the tranquil soundtrack. Master the mechanics, follow the hand-crafted recipes, and beat all the bonus stages in this culinary logic game. Life of a modern cat can be stressful. Why don't you PAWS for a second and relax with a few rounds of Inbento?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: inbento – Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One announcement trailer (ESRB) (https://youtu.be/sd33SBi1pSU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: inbento – Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One Gameplay Trailer (ESRB) (https://youtu.be/DVLsflKdFEo)