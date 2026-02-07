Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eldor’Idle, Future Friends Games, Nautlander

Incremental Idle RPG Eldor'Idle Releases Free Demo

You can try out the new incremental idle RPG Eldor’Idle right now, as the game has released a new free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Try the free Eldor’Idle demo now on Steam and start your incremental idle RPG adventure.

Break pots to collect coins, unlock upgrades, and chase the ultimate goal: one billion gold coins.

Recruit and train gnomes to automate your fortune-building and optimize your coin collecting.

Upgrade buildings, play the economy, and grow your Eldor’Idle village into a billionaire’s paradise.

Brazilian indie game developer Nautlander and publisher Future Friends Games have released a free demo for their upcoming game, Eldor'Idle. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an incremental idle RPG that has been designed around you trying to earn a billion gold coins. All you gotta do is run around and break pots to find the one gold coin in them. I mean, honestly, how hard can it be? Very hard it seems, which is why you will employ several tactics to make the work go harder and faster so that you can build up to that billion coin marker as fast as you can. The demo, which you can play right now on Steam, gives you a small portion of the game to play without getting into the deeper mechanics for the full version. You can read more about it here and check out the latest trailer.

Eldor'Idle

Step one: Click on a pot

Step two: ???

Step three: Become a billionaire

Eldor'Idle is a deceptively simple incremental idle RPG. Seeking a fortune, you've come to the quaint town of Eldor'Idle, where citizens sit around in their houses all day. The houses have pots. The pots have coins. Click on a pot and get one coin. You see where this is going. Coins can be used to unlock upgrades, new buildings, equipment and more. Hire gnomes to break the pots on your behalf, and train them up to increase speed, strength, and efficiency. Do whatever you have to do, because at the end of the day, only one thing matters – growing your fortune to the absolute limit!

Settle in an RPG town

Unlock new buildings in the village

Train up your gnome employees

Play the economy

Become a billionaire, one click at a time

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!