Incube8 Games Has Acquired Greenboy Cartridge Games Incube8 Games now owns one of the companies making modern games on old-school Game Boy consoles, Greenboy Cartridge Games.

An interesting acquisition has taken place in the world of retro gaming as Incube8 Games now officially owns Greenboy Cartridge Games. If you're not entirely familiar with the company, that's perfectly okay, as they create a niche item that gamers love. Greenboy has been responsible for many of the indie titles released over the past few years that publish modern titles specifically for the original Game Boy and Game Boy Color, including releasing physical copies of the cartridges all the way down to the booklet and box. The items have slowly grown in popularity with people who still own some version of the retro portable console or ways of playing them, with unique titles that pay homage to the style while also being entertaining. Neither company revealed the finer details of the acquisition beyond the idea that it will expand its portfolio, but it looks like the company will stay alive as its own entity, just with new ownership. We have a quote and more info on both companies below.

"We are excited to welcome Greenboy Cartridge Games to the Incube8 Games line-up. These newly owned licenses, coupled with Incube8 Games' passion for retro gaming, will help us expand our portfolio and bring more high-quality retro games to our community," said Incube8 Games founder and CEO, Olivier Lemire.

"Adding to their success, Greenboy Cartridge Games has successfully crowdfunded their last two Game Boy games, The Shapeshifter 1 and The Shapeshifter 2, raising a total of $145K. The Shapeshifter 2 made history as the first-ever Game Boy game to be released on two cartridges, cementing Greenboy Cartridge Games' reputation as industry pioneers. As part of the acquisition, Greenboy Cartridge Games' original team will be releasing its third and last episode of Shapshifter, The Shapshifter 3. Incube8 Games, known for its high-quality boxed games, has made a strategic move with the acquisition of Greenboy Cartridge Games. The deal will enable Incube8 Games to expand its library of Game Boy games with seven new ones, totaling 23 IPs for the end of 2023. The acquisition also represents a step forward in Incube8 Games' mission to keep retro gaming alive, by preserving the gaming experience of classic consoles like the Game Boy."