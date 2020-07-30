Indie Arena Booth Online Reveals Their Gamescom 2020 Lineup

We have a little bit more info on what will be happening at Gamescom 2020 as the Indie Arena Booth Online has revealed their lineup. As you're already aware, pretty much every convention has been moved to an online format this year due to COVID-19, and Gamescom is no exception. But the finer details of the event are still being processed as we inch closer to their online format. Indie Arena Booth, which always has a strong presence, will not be skipping out this year and instead has brought their own online addition to the festivities. This year the booth will feature 185 titles from 51 countries, including the exhibitors presented below from their announcement. We have a couple quotes from their announcement, as you can find the complete list of games here.

"After a very challenging year so far, we are very happy that the Indie Arena Booth is adapting and continuing to celebrate indie games and bring them to life for the entire community, " said Wolf Lang, CEO Super Crowd Entertainment GmbH. "Indie Arena Booth Online is a visually stunning multiplayer event in the browser without having to download anything first. Every visitor can immediately explore our digital world!" "We are incredibly happy and proud that our concept for the Indie Arena Booth Online has been received so positively and eagerly worldwide," added Valentina Birke, Head of Indie Arena Booth. "And, as every year, we were overwhelmed by the high variety and fantastic quality of the submissions, from which our jury curated an enormously diverse line-up that impressively demonstrates why indie games raises the bar every year when it comes to innovation, storytelling, fun and the courage to come up with unusual ideas".

Indie Arena Booth Online 2020 Exhibitors:

Finji

Handygames

Headup

Serenity Forge

Raw Fury

Mixtvision

Plugin Digital / Dear Villagers

Application Systems Heidelberg

Thunderful Publishing

Fellow Traveller

Those Awesome Guys

Daedalic Entertainment

Another Indie

Modern Wolf

Goblinz

Deck13