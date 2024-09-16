Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo 2024 Has Opened Submissions For Developers

Indie game developers looking to take part in Indie Live Expo 2024 can officially submit their games for consideration now

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2024 is now accepting game submissions for the Winter Showcase ahead of the Game Awards.

Event showcases upcoming indie titles, airing live on YouTube on December 7, 2024.

Last year's Indie Live Expo attracted over 7.4 million viewers, with broadcasts in several languages.

Developers can submit one title free, with a 15-second intro, until October 8 at 7:59 PM Pacific Time.

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo 2024 have officially opened up submissions for developers to be a part of their Winter Showcase. The event showcases several titles currently in the works or on the verge of release, as it provides a chance for people to check out what's coming up in the several months. The Winter Showcase will take place a few days ahead of the Game Awards, as it will be broadcast live on YouTube on December 7, 2024. We have more information about the event for you below, as those looking to participate can submit their games through the submission page.

Indie Live Expo 2024 – Winter Showcase

Asia's biggest indie game broadcast with more than 100 million combined viewers across ten shows, are now accepting applications for the upcoming winter showcase. The upcoming winter showcase will give the gift of world premieres as well as content updates to fan-favorite titles. Enjoy a heaping helping of rapid-fire, bite-sized news announcements during the return of the Indie Waves segment. The annual Indie Live Expo Awards also returns to bestow recognition upon critically acclaimed titles, with awards given by a panel of games industry veterans from around the world. In the last four years, Indie Live Expo has showcased more than 2,750 games across the globe with broadcasts in English, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. Last year's show accumulated more than 7.4 million viewers.

Indie developers and publishers can submit their games for consideration in this year's showcase here. The entry period lasts until Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:59 PM Pacific Time. Each organization may register one title free of charge, and participants are encouraged to include a 15-second game introduction as part of their submission. Additionally, submissions for Indie Live Expo's "Let's Play Steam NEXT Fest" event opens today until Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7:59 AM JST with broadcasts available in Japanese and Chinese.

