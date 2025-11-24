Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase Offers Brief Preview

Organizers behind the Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase have offered some brief info ahead of the livestream this week

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2025 Winter Showcase streams November 29 with over 100 indie game titles featured.

Segments include rapid-fire Indie Waves, deep-dive Indie Spotlight, and Indie Live Expo Awards.

Industry luminaries like Shuhei Yoshida and Keiichiro Toyama join the 2025 awards judging panel.

Highlighted games: Core Keeper, SacriFire, a new room6 project, Rhythm Psychosis, and Magical Princess.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, dropped new details recently about the 2025 Winter Showcase, set to take place later this week. The team will take the time to showcase over 100 indie game titles as we head into the holidays, as they span the globe for some of the newest titles that have caught their eye and signed up to take part in the event. We have more preliminary details of what we can expect to see from the team below. For those looking to check it out the Expo airs on Saturday, November 29, at 1am PT/4am ET/6pm JST on YouTube Live, Twitch, X Live, Niconico, Bilibili, Steam and TikTok.

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase

Tune in to Indie Live Expo signature segments, starting with dozens of rapid-fire updates during Indie Waves. Take an extended look at hand-selected titles during the Indie Spotlight segment, and witness the honoring of 2025's standout indie darlings during the Indie Live Expo Awards. This year's panel of judges features eight industry titans from four countries, including Shuhei Yoshida (former Head of Sony Interactive Entertainment's Indie Initiative), Keiichiro Toyama (creator of Silent Hill and Siren), and the CEO of Bokeh Game Studio (developers of Slitterhead). Tune in for updates and announcements for more than 100 of the most anticipated indies, including:

Core Keeper, the survival crafting sandbox adventure with over three million copies sold worldwide, was developed by Pugstorm and published by both Fireshine Games and bilibili

SacriFire, the supernatural pixel art JRPG developed by Pixelated Milk

A brand-new project from room6, the publisher behind Unreal Life and ghostpia

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis, the psychological rhythm adventure co-developed by both Alliance Arts and WHO YOU

Magical Princess, the child-rearing simulator based on the beloved Magical board game series created by MAGI Inc., and developed by Neotro Inc.

